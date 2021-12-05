JMU women’s basketball falls to North Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Tar Heels 93-47.

The Dukes fall to a 3-5 record on the season. Sophomore Jamia Hazell led the team with 20 points. Senior Jaylin Carodine added 9 points while teammate Kiki Jefferson added 8 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Villanova at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

