JMU women’s basketball falls to North Carolina
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Tar Heels 93-47.
The Dukes fall to a 3-5 record on the season. Sophomore Jamia Hazell led the team with 20 points. Senior Jaylin Carodine added 9 points while teammate Kiki Jefferson added 8 points for JMU.
The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Villanova at Atlantic Union Bank Center.
