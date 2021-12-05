Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball falls to North Carolina

The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball programs are preparing to open the...
The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball programs are preparing to open the 2020-2021 season this week.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Tar Heels 93-47.

The Dukes fall to a 3-5 record on the season. Sophomore Jamia Hazell led the team with 20 points. Senior Jaylin Carodine added 9 points while teammate Kiki Jefferson added 8 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Villanova at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Vitos's Italian Market in Harrisonburg.
Vito’s expands with new Italian Market in Harrisonburg
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
Riverheads football
H.S. Football State Semifinals
Richmond set to lose millions in state education funding

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
H.S. Football State Semifinals
FCS Playoffs: SLU 20, JMU 59 - Dec. 4, 2021
Riverheads football
H.S. Football State Semifinals