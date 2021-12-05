Advertisement

Northam to remove Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to city

A fence surrounds the pedestal that formerly held a massive bronze statue of Confederate Gen....
A fence surrounds the pedestal that formerly held a massive bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that his administration will remove an enormous pedestal that until earlier this year held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The announcement marks a reversal in course from September, when the Richmond statue was removed but the Democratic governor said the 40-foot-tall graffiti-covered pedestal would stay.

His administration also announced plans to transfer ownership of the grassy island in the middle of a traffic circle where the statue was located to the city of Richmond. The move comes about a month before Northam leaves office.

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in next month and has expressed less enthusiasm about the statue’s removal.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Vitos's Italian Market in Harrisonburg.
Vito’s expands with new Italian Market in Harrisonburg
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
Riverheads football
H.S. Football State Semifinals
JMU swimming and diving
JMU athletes reflect on another shortened season

Latest News

Pendleton County home destroyed in Sunday fire
(Source: Pexel/stock image)
Virginia audit critical of language access at state agencies
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)