Pendleton County home destroyed in Sunday fire

FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Five agencies and two rescue squads responded to the 80 block of Cove Farm Lane, which is off Route 220 south of Franklin.

Evers Turner, with the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, told WHSV he saw thick black smoke as he was heading to the area.

When he arrived on scene, he said the house was engulfed in flames.

One person had to be pulled from the home and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The home is a total loss. No cause has been determined at this time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.

