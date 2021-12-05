Advertisement

Pendleton County home destroyed in Sunday fire

(KFYR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Five agencies and two rescue squads responded to the 80 block of Cove Farm Lane, which is off Route 220 south of Franklin.

Evers Turner, with the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, told WHSV he saw thick black smoke as he was heading to the area.

When he arrived on scene, he said the house was engulfed in flames.

One person had to be pulled from the home and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The home is a total loss. No cause has been determined at this time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Vitos's Italian Market in Harrisonburg.
Vito’s expands with new Italian Market in Harrisonburg
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
Riverheads football
H.S. Football State Semifinals
JMU swimming and diving
JMU athletes reflect on another shortened season

Latest News

(Source: Pexel/stock image)
Virginia audit critical of language access at state agencies
A fence surrounds the pedestal that formerly held a massive bronze statue of Confederate Gen....
Northam to remove Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to city
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - SE Louisiana at JMU (12/4/21)