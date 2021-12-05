Rockingham County fire officials explain extended burn ban

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A burn ban remains in effect for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County until Monday, Dec. 6.

The ban was extended through the weekend due to ongoing dry conditions, low humidity, and high winds.

Over the past week, there was an increase in fires that required a response across the county.

“Through the summer and fall, we did not get the moisture that we normally get in the area, and so, we’re experiencing drier conditions moving into winter than what we normally have. So, while this isn’t out of the ordinary, we have not done an extended ban this year except for this week,” said Joseph Mullens, Rockingham County Deputy Fire Marshal.

Anyone who violates the current burn ban could face legal consequences.

“We have the ability to issue a notice of violations or summons to go to court to have a fine. Our first goal is education. If we feel like there’s no negligent intent, we’ll provide that as an educational opportunity,” said Mullens.

The department will decide on Monday whether or not to extend the burn ban into next week.

“We make a decision based on multiple factors: what’s our fuel moistures in our woodland areas, what’s our humidity, what do the winds look like, and what does the temperature look like. As long as those four things are aligned in a positive manner, we will lift the ban,” said Mullens.

In addition to the ban on open burning, the fire department encourages residents to avoid outdoor cooking, if possible, especially on a charcoal grill, and asks residents to be aware of sparks when using power tools or mowers because, with the current conditions, they could easily start a blaze.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.