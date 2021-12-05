Rollercoaster weather heading into the work week

SUNDAY: A chilly evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 40s. Low temperatures will be around midnight in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then warming up slightly through the overnight with temperatures in the 40s. Turning breezy for our West Virginia locations with wind out of the south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Chilly to start the morning with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will pass through our area today. Like the past few fronts, there will not be much rain associated with it. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a few scattered showers especially in the afternoon. Not everyone sees rain. A mild day overall with highs in the low to mid 60s. Windy for the day as we will have winds sustained in the 10-25 mph range with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 40 mph in West Virginia especially along the Allegheny Front. Temperatures will begin to drop, and they may be a brief period of upslope snow showers in the Allegheny Mountains by the evening.

A chilly and windy Monday evening with temperatures rapidly dropping as a cold front passes. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the evening, with temperatures ultimately dropping all the way to the low to mid 20s. Clouds will begin to decrease in the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 10-25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 45 mph in our West Virginia locations.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. Winds calm. Staying cold throughout the day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Turning cloudy as we head into the evening and overnight with light snow starting to fall very late overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Our next system arrives late Tuesday overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing snow showers to the area. There will be widespread snow showers by daybreak Wednesday as air will be cold enough to support it. The big question is how much snow. Low pressure will pass to the south through the Carolinas keeping us on the cold side. If this low pressure tracks closer to the Virginia border, the better chance for heavier snow. It’s possible that this system may be farther to the south, and bring only a few snow showers and little accumulation. Overall, everyone will see there first snow of the season.

With a more southerly track and light snow arriving to our area, we will likely be only looking at a dusting of snow widespread, but if the system track more north and the system is more intense, we will be talking about 1-2 inches widespread. The bottom line is that travel may be tricky Wednesday morning, especially since this will be the first snow of the season. Stay tuned as we’ll have a better idea of what will unfold Wednesday as we get closer to the event. Any snow will wrap up by sunset.

Temperatures below freezing in the morning around 30 degrees, when the most intense snow would fall. Temperatures will rise above freezing throughout the day as temperatures should reach the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with more clouds arriving by the afternoon. Staying cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with temperatures rising. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. A nice start to the weekend but under cloudy skies. Our next system may arrive by the weekend, bringing a few spotty showers. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

