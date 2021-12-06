BBB offering tips to avoid your packages from getting stolen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beware of “porch pirates” looking to swipe your packages this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Virginia has many tips to keep your packages safe, like:

Do not leave packages unattended or on your front porch for long periods of time.

Follow track information on your purchases

Watch for suspicious activity around your home.

“If you know that you’re going to be out all day and a lot of packages are going to be delivered, you might want to talk with your employer, see if its OK that the packages are delivered to your work, or maybe to a trusted neighbor or friend,” Director of Public Affairs Leslie Blackwell said.

If you have a package that gets stolen it’s important to report it to the postal inspector as well as the BBB Scam Tracker.

