Bluestone Vineyard holds ugly sweater contest/food drive

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bluestone Vineyard has found a fun way to give back to the community this holiday season.

The vineyard is preparing to finish a food drive that doubles as an ugly sweater contest.

Community members can bring food donations into the vineyard and place them in one of several baskets under pictures of employees in their ugly sweaters. You can choose your favorite sweater to put the food under, and each item donated counts as a vote for best ugly sweater.

All donations go to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.

The goal is to collect 500 pounds of food that will go toward helping people in need in the Valley.

The vineyard wanted to hold the food drive to support the community that has supported them, especially when times got tough.

“We’ve been very grateful for our community during the last several years, especially during the pandemic, and their continued support, so we certainly wanted to be able to give back to the community and just to do something like this to give back to our local community,” said Ranee Bartley, tasting room manager at Bluestone Vineyard.

The contest will conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, then a final tally of donations will be collected and a winner of the contest will be determined.

