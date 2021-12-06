Cold front to bring much colder days

MONDAY: A cold front will pass through our area this afternoon. Once again, this cold front will be largely starved of moisture as it crosses into our viewing area. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 60s before the front crosses through. Windy as well for the day as we will have winds sustained in the 10-25 mph range with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 40 mph along the Allegheny Front.

A chilly and windy Monday evening with temperatures rapidly dropping as the cold front passes. Temperatures quickly falling into the 30s by late evening. Clouds will begin to decrease in the evening with eventually a good amount of clearing. Still windy with the frontal passage, but then winds do begin to settle overnight except across the higher ridges. A very cold night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the teens while the breeze is around.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with some sunshine and temperatures rising into the 30s and calming winds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and a much chillier day today. Highs in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations and into the low 40s for the Valley. For the evening, temperatures slowly dropping into the 30s with more clouds building in. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping below freezing to around 30. A late snow shower, especially for western locations.

WEDNESDAY: Our next system arrives early this morning. A weak area of low pressure will develop off the coast, and as it does so, a few snow showers will form across the viewing area. However, there won’t be much moisture in place for this system to work with, and we will start with quite a bit of dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere, which will prevent any precipitation from reaching the ground early. That said, expect some snow showers for Wednesday morning, which may impact the morning commute.

Timing: sunrise to around midday. Snow showers will start in West Virginia and quickly spread to the east.

Amounts: a trace to about 1/2″. This will cause a few slick spots for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses, so use caution. Not everyone will see snow this morning, however, so there will be many folks who see nothing at all.

Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow for the early morning, but they will be rising to above freezing by the late morning. Any snow will be gone by midday, and we’ll see a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

For the evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s with clouds decreasing. Very cold for tonight with clear skies and low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning with high clouds moving in for the afternoon. Another cold day with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia and near 40 for the Valley. Overnight, more clouds build in, keeping temperatures a bit more elevated. Still a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s early. More clouds than sun throughout the day, but we’ll still see peeks of sunshine at times. Not as chilly for the afternoon. Highs today in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cool for this morning with temperatures in the 40s early. Much more pleasant for today. Generally cloudy throughout the day, but with a good amount of flow pushing in from the southwest, temperatures will be warm for the afternoon. Highs today in the low to mid 60s. This is out ahead of our next cold front, which will cross through the area today and will bring us our next opportunity for rain showers. We’ll keep you updated on timing. Overnight, mostly cloudy and cooling quickly behind the front with lows dropping into the 30s.

SUNDAY: Clouds will decrease quickly this morning, and we’ll have a day with lots of sunshine. A pleasantly cool day with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

