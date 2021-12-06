Community members hold birthday celebration for Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Waynesboro came together on Sunday to hold a celebration of life for Khaleesi Cuthriell on what would have been her fourth birthday.

The gathering was held in the neighborhood where Khaleesi was last believed to be living under the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown.

“This is her birthday. She was a little girl in the community and it’s a special day. It’s supposed to be a special day, and she’s not here to celebrate it,” said Crystal Riddle, one of the event’s organizers.

Those in attendance sang happy birthday to Khaleesi and set off balloons in her honor.

They wanted to make sure that she is never forgotten.

“She can look down upon us and say ‘well somebody does care about me,’ even though when she was here it seemed like nobody cared because of what she went through and I just wanted her to feel that people are here,” said Riddle.

The community members in attendance said it’s important to keep fighting for Khaleesi in death, since no one did in life.

“If I had known her before I would’ve looked out for her but I didn’t, so we all just need to show our love and our support and just hope for the best for this baby. They believe she’s deceased but we won’t stop until her body is found and she comes home,” said Stacy Brown, who helped organize the event.

Candi Royer and Travis Brown have been charged with child neglect and abuse and have been extradited back to Virginia. Members of the group Justice for Khaleesi who were at the birthday celebration want make sure Royer, Brown, and anyone else involved are held accountable.

Following the memorial celebration the group went out into the community to continue to share Khaleesi’s story and remind everyone that they won’t stop fighting for justice.

“We’re all going from here and we’re even going by the Middle River Regional Jail and the sheriff’s office and blowing our horns just to let them know we’re there and somebody is there fighting for her,” said Riddle.

The group Justice for Khaleesi is also working to raise money to pay for a proper burial and funeral for Khaleesi once her body is found.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.