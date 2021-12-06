CWS Harrisonburg searching for permanent homes for Afghan refugees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg is asking for the public’s help to find permanent housing for around 40 Afghan refugees who are currently living at Massanetta Springs Conference Center.

CWS has already found homes for about 15 refugees and is asking anyone with affordable apartments or houses available for rent to reach out to them.

CWS finds homes for refugees and uses federal funds to help them pay their first month of rent before they must become self-sufficient.

They say refugees still waiting on homes are eager to begin contributing to the greater community.

“They’re very anxious to get working so that they can become self-sufficient and they can help support their families back home and move on with their lives here and develop and establish themselves in this community, they’re really excited about being able to work,” said Susannah Leply, CWS Virginia director.

CWS says refugees are grateful for clothing and supplies that have been donated to them by the community.

There will be about 100 more Afghan refugees arriving at Massanetta Springs in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.