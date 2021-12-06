Advertisement

CWS Harrisonburg searching for permanent homes for Afghan refugees

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg is asking for the public’s help to find permanent housing for around 40 Afghan refugees who are currently living at Massanetta Springs Conference Center.

CWS has already found homes for about 15 refugees and is asking anyone with affordable apartments or houses available for rent to reach out to them.

CWS finds homes for refugees and uses federal funds to help them pay their first month of rent before they must become self-sufficient.

They say refugees still waiting on homes are eager to begin contributing to the greater community.

“They’re very anxious to get working so that they can become self-sufficient and they can help support their families back home and move on with their lives here and develop and establish themselves in this community, they’re really excited about being able to work,” said Susannah Leply, CWS Virginia director.

CWS says refugees are grateful for clothing and supplies that have been donated to them by the community.

There will be about 100 more Afghan refugees arriving at Massanetta Springs in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pendleton County home destroyed in Sunday fire
Noah Gill
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile
Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Riverheads football
H.S. Football State Semifinals
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Waynesboro man arrested for sexual assault
Waynesboro man arrested for sexual assault
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City
Evening Forecast 12-6-21
Evening Forecast 12-6-21
Farmers across the United States and here in the valley are struggling with mental health...
Many Virginia farmers dealing with mental health struggles