Harrisonburg church set to host event for those in need

This year, Rock Church in Harrisonburg is holding its 8th annual Warm Hearts event. It’s a day where the church is able to give items away to those in need.

At the event, people in the community can come and visit the church and receive a meal along with clothing and other essential items. Jessica Fields, the organizer of the event, says she loves being able to help people especially this time of year.

“Some people share their stories with us and we’ve seen anywhere from some people have had their house burned down, some people have had to take in children and clothe them from a relative being in jail. Some of those stories are just heart-wrenching and heart-touching, but that’s what it is about. It’s about pulling together and helping each other out in our time of need,” said Jessica Fields.

The church says they are still in need of donations to distribute. Particularly, they are looking for baby and children clothes along with other essential items.

The event is Saturday, December 11 from 10 to 1. The church is located on 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road. Find out how you can donate here.

