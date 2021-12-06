Advertisement

Hunter charged after fatal shooting in West Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man that he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV the man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid.

Harvey says the hunter told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance on Wednesday and fired, but didn’t see anything fall so he left.

Authorities say 30-year-old David Green was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots. His body was found after his family reported him missing.

