Hunter charged after fatal shooting in West Virginia

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man that he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV the man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid.

Harvey says the hunter told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance on Wednesday and fired, but didn’t see anything fall so he left.

Authorities say 30-year-old David Green was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots. His body was found after his family reported him missing.

