Moon passes by several planets this week up in the sky

Thin crescent moon rising Thursday morning
Thin crescent moon rising Thursday morning(Warren Faught)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WHSV) - We’ve reached the first full week of December and the Moon will be saying hello to several planets up in the sky this week. Plus, we start slowly but surely seeing later sunsets again.

Losing Daylight

DateSunriseSunsetTotal Daylight
Monday, December 6th7:18 am4:54 pm9 hours, 36 minutes
Sunday, December 5th7:23 am4:55 pm9 hours, 32 minutes

**Starting December 12th, we will begin seeing sunsets move later in the day again. Sunrise will continue to move later in the morning.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday, December 6th, 6:16 pm5 min71°above NWabove ESE
Thursday, December 9th, 5:31 pm7 min63°above WNWabove SE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonFriday, December 10th, 8:35 pm
Full MoonSaturday, December 18th, 11:35 pm
Third Quarter MoonSunday, December 26th, 9:23 pm
New MoonSunday, January 2nd, 1:33 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Saturday, December 18th, at 11:35 pm and is known as the Cold Moon due to cold temperatures, pretty self explanatory. Another name for the December full moon is the Long Night’s Moon since it stays dark the longest this month. What’s interesting about December’s full moon is the trajectory. The moon’s height is opposite of the sun’s height which means in December, a lower angled sun creates a higher angle moon. This means the moon will be higher in the sky.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, December 6th, look in the lower southwestern sky after sunset and you will see the thin crescent moon a few finger widths below Venus. These two will be close enough to view together in a single binoculars.

On Tuesday, December 7th, the Moon will be near Saturn and Jupiter after dusk in the southwestern sky. During dusk before the sky fully darkens, you can use binoculars to find Saturn a palm’s width to the upper left of the Moon. Saturn also can be viewed with the naked eye once it gets completely dark. Jupiter will be to their upper left and Venus will be to the lower right.

On Wednesday, December 8th, after sunset, the Moon will be below and between Jupiter and Saturn. Venus will be to the lower right until it sets around 7 pm. By Thursday night, the Moon will be a palm’s width to the left of Jupiter.

On Thursday, December 9th, early in the morning will be the best opportunity to see the comet Leonard as it will be high in the dark eastern sky. You may be able to view this with the naked eye. The comet will rise at 3:30 am Thursday morning, but make sure you try and view it before 5:30 am since the sky will begin to brighten.

On Friday, December 10th, the Moon will be near Neptune and the asteroid, Pallas. The planet will be located a palm’s width above the Moon but the Moon will be brighter, creating viewing difficulty.

Also on Friday, December 10th, you can use a telescope to watch small round shadows of two of Jupiter’s moons cross the planet. One will be near the Great Red Spot. The moon Callisto will be finishing its crossing of Jupiter around 5pm. The moon Europa will then come into viewing along with the Great Red Spot a few minutes after Callisto finishes its crossing. Europa will complete its crossing around 8pm.

