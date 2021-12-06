Open-air burn ban continues for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the continued forecasted wildfire threat for Monday, fire chiefs have announced that all open-air burning operations in Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will continued to be suspended until Tuesday, December 7.

This ban will then be evaluated to determine if open air burning may resume. An open-air burning ban means that any open flame action cannot be performed, including the burning of brush or debris, bon fires and recreational fires.

Fire officials ask everyone in the area to use extreme caution when using grills or any other open flame cooking devices during this time period.

Anyone with questions about this ban can contact their locality representative.

