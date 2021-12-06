Potential first snow coming Wednesday

(WHSV) - It’s December, our first snow of the season had to be coming soon, and it’s look like it will on Wednesday.

After a rollercoaster of a start to the work week where highs will be in the 60s Monday, we transition to snow showers for Wednesday. There’s several factors that currently make this forecast uncertain on any kind of snowfall.

Originally for Wednesday, there was a question on if the air was going to be cold enough to support snow. Due to this low pressure trending development to the south, it will bring favorable air in place. Typically, when we see widespread snow, the system is to the south of us.

TIMING: Light snow looks to arrive after midnight Tuesday overnight with the heaviest snow during the morning Wednesday. Temperatures will have dropped or be hovering below freezing by the time any snow starts. This system will be quick hitting and snow will be generally light. By early Wednesday afternoon, any snow will taper. We may even see some clearing before sunset Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to low 40s late Wednesday afternoon.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL: There’s still some uncertainty with snowfall amounts, but we will be talking about a minor snowfall no matter what. It’s possible that we don’t see any snow accumulation. This would be the case if the system stays too far south and only light snow grazes the area. We will be fighting off dry air to get any moisture in our area. That’s been the case for the past few systems.

This scenario would bring a dusting at most to our area (whsv)

Most likely, we are looking at a trace to one inch of snow. This accumulation would be widespread across our area. Grass and elevated surfaces would be covered, but it will be difficult for much accumulation on the roads with temperatures mostly below freezing before a few hours before the event.

Worst case scenario is if the system passes closer to the south of us. This would help take over dry air in place, and more intense snow would come down. However in this scenario, we would only be looking at 1-2″ of snowfall. Keep in mind we are still a few days out, a lot can change.

This would consider the most snowfall. There is still a potential for 1-2" (whsv)

IMPACTS: Bottom line is that this will be a low impact, “cute” snow. Roadways may become slick but still should be in good condition. Just take a little more time to get to work or school Wednesday morning at the worst. For snow lovers, this will be nice but likely not the snow that you would be looking for. School should have little to no impact at this time from any snowfall.

Details regarding any snowfall Wednesday (whsv)

We’re going to have bigger snowstorms, it is still December. This snow is significant only because its the first snow of the season.

