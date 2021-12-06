Advertisement

VSU student dies after shooting near campus

Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A student from Virginia State University has died after a shooting near campus on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive on Dec. 5. Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick - near Virginia State University - for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, suffering from gunshot wounds. Wharton was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries where he later died.

Police say Wharton was a current student at Virginia State University. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

