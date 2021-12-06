Warm today with chilly days to follow

MONDAY: Cool to start the morning with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will pass through our area late today. Like the past few fronts, there will not be much rain as it crosses our region. Clouds quickly increasing this morning. A very warm day overall with highs in the low to mid 60s with a few spots in the Valley likely hitting the upper 60s briefly. Windy as well for the day as we will have winds sustained in the 10-20 mph range with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 40 mph along the Allegheny Front.

A chilly and windy Monday evening with temperatures rapidly dropping as a cold front passes. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the evening, with temperatures ultimately dropping all the way to the low to mid 20s. Clouds will begin to decrease in the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 10-25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 45 mph in our West Virginia locations.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. Winds calm. Staying cold throughout the day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Turning cloudy as we head into the evening and overnight with light snow starting to fall very late overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Our next system arrives early this morning, bringing a few snow showers to the area. A weak area of low pressure will develop off the coast, and a few snow showers will form across the viewing area. However, there won’t be much moisture in place for this system to work with, and we will start with quite a bit of dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere. That said, expect some snow for Wednesday morning, which will affect the morning commute. We’ll continue to monitor the timing and track of this system, but any snow will wrap up by midday.

In terms of amounts, a trace to about 1/2″. This will cause a few slick spots for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses, so use caution.

Temperatures below freezing in the morning around 30 degrees, when the most intense snow would fall. Temperatures will rise above freezing throughout the day as temperatures should reach the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with more clouds arriving by the afternoon. Staying cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with temperatures rising. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. A nice start to the weekend but under cloudy skies. Our next system may arrive by the weekend, bringing a few spotty showers. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.