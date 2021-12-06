Advertisement

Waynesboro man arrested for sexual assault

Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.(Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department announced that on November 6, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., it was contacted by an adult female victim who reported an alleged sexual assault.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators say they determined that the victim went to a local business in the city limits of Waynesboro on November 5, 2021, to get work performed. The victim alleged she was sexually assaulted by the individual performing it, according to WPD.

During the investigation into the first reported offense, the investigators say they received an additional sexual assault complaint from a different victim, a juvenile female. This complaint was also at the same location, and it involved the same suspect from the first reported incident.

Investigators arrested 45-year-old John M. Mohler of Waynesboro for 2 counts of object sexual penetration from both reported incidents.

WPD says Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

