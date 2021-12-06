W.Va. Task Force presents recommendation on tobacco prevention and treatment costing $16.5 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has some of the highest tobacco usage rates in the country. A task force by Gov. Jim Justice has been looking at ways to reduce tobacco usage, prevent usage and treat users.

Dr. Susan Morgan fights to help treat smoking and prevent them from even starting. She is the Vice Chair of the Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force and gave the final presentation to the Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability during the interim legislative session Sunday.

“This task force sees this as an opportunity for significant changes for the direction and operation of tobacco prevention,” Dr. Morgan said.

The task force’s job was to find recommendations to lower smoking rates in the state and find solutions for people who want to quit smoking.

Since 2018, Dr. Morgan said over 4,500 calls to the quit hotline report they smoke four to five packs of cigarettes a day.

The current dosage of medicine used to help heavy smokers quit is not sufficient.

“We want especially third-party payers and especially providers to understand why cessation treatment may require longer time and higher levels of medication,” Dr. Morgan said. “ Two patches might work for a two-pack-a-day smoker but not those using 3, 4 or even 5 packs a day.”

Dr. Morgan said the task force’s recommendation is to train more people specialized to treat tobacco use, create strategically placed clinics across the state to provide therapy and medication, start up virtual treatment centers and more.

If the initiative and recommendations are implemented during the upcoming legislative session, Dr. Morgan said it will cost about $16.5 million dollars.

“Currently the West Virginia quit line invests only 64 cents per smoker compared to the national quit line average of $2.28 per smoker,” Dr. Morgan said.

Lawmakers at the meeting asked about alternatives such as E-Cigarettes. Dr. Morgan said there is not enough evidence based information that shows E-Cigarettes as an alternative to smoking.

According to the presentation they are also recommending that cigarette tax be increased which will make access more difficult but also increase revenue to the state.

