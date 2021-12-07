Advertisement

Augusta Health sees increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health (WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has announced it is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 activity.

The Augusta Health testing positivity rate is 18%. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is 13, with one death over the past week.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am Monday, December 6, 14 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites, according to a press release.

Over the previous weekend, there were 69 new positive cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites: 32 on Saturday’s report and 37 on Sunday’s report.

Augusta health asks that everyone get vaccinated, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible, especially during indoor holiday gatherings.

There will be a booster clinic at Waynesboro Mennonite Church this Saturday. Food pantry bags will also be available at this clinic. 

Augusta Health’s community task force has now administered more than 10,000 vaccines within vulnerable communities.

For more on vaccine and booster eligibility, click here.

