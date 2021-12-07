A chilly week ahead

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with some sunshine and temperatures rising into the 30s and calming winds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and a much chillier day today. Highs in the mid 30s for West Virginia locations and into the low 40s for the Valley. Quite the cool day but a quiet day.

For the evening, temperatures slowly dropping into the 30s with more clouds building in. Overnight lows will be cold, upper 20s to around 30. Some flurries start to move in after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: While we have some snow on the way there are a lot of things working against us for a lot of snow. We have a lot of dry air in place and most of the moisture will stay to our south and east. That said, expect some scattered snow showers for Wednesday morning, which may impact the morning commute. Some spots will likely get missed.

Timing: before sunrise to around midday. Snow showers will start in West Virginia and quickly spread to the east.

**The key**: There is potential for a heavier band or two to set up in a few spots. If this happens, there could be a couple of areas that may pick up around 1″, or 1.5″. We are fighting off a lot of dry air especially very early in the morning, so it’s a battle of, can this energy overcome enough of the dry air? This is basically a wildcard. So it’s not a guarantee, but it’s possible that a few spots may pick up more than 1/2″ outside of the Allegheny mountains. This is for the Shenandoah Valley and the Potomac Highlands.

Amounts: Zero to about 1/2″ for most. Across the Alleghenies accumulations are expected to be a trace to about 2″.

This will cause a few slick spots for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses, so use caution. Not everyone will see snow this morning, however, so there will be many folks who see nothing at all.

Some sleet may mix in by late morning as temperatures slowly rise. A chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

For the evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s with clouds decreasing. Very cold for tonight with clear skies and low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning with high clouds moving in for the afternoon. Another cold day with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia and near 40 for the Valley. Overnight, more clouds build in, keeping temperatures a bit more elevated. Still a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s early with sunshine. Clouds move in quickly for the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. This will bring a few light showers to the area. Not everyone will see rain. A pleasant day overall with highs in the low to mid 50s. Staying cloudy overnight and chilly, but not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cool for this morning with temperatures in the 40s early. Much more pleasant for today and warming quickly. Generally a good amount of clouds throughout the day but temperatures will be warm for the afternoon. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s. This is out ahead of our next cold front which looks to bring some rain to the area. We will keep you updated. Rain may move in as early as the evening, which would keep Sunday mostly dry. If the rain moves in later and more so overnight- then we’ll likely have some showers into at least early Sunday. Stay tuned.

SUNDAY: Some showers possible early with the passing of a cold front. The timing of the front will also be key in how quickly colder air filters into the area. For now, a mild day, at least early, with highs in the low to mid 50s, but there is the potential for these temperatures to drop throughout the day. We’ll keep you posted. Overnight, clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine today. Despite the passing cold front over the weekend, we will keep temperatures quite pleasant today. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with lots of sunshine all day.

