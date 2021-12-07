Advertisement

Eshelman to step down as General manager for Shenandoah County Fair

Eshelman's most recent accomplishment was the Christmas in the Valley Drive Thru park.
Eshelman's most recent accomplishment was the Christmas in the Valley Drive Thru park.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tom Eshelman, General Manager of the Shenandoah County Fair, will be leaving effective December 17, 2021.

Eshelman has managed the fair for the past 11 years, making him the longest tenured manager in the Shenandoah County Fair’s history.

“It’s time for a fresh direction for the fair and myself,” stated Eshelman. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my years here in Shenandoah County. I will cherish the many friendships that have been established, the accomplishments that have been achieved during my tenure, and most importantly, the support that the local community has provided me.”

In his role, Eshelman was able to acquire funds to replace the old horse stables which burned down in 2013, obtain a long-term lease with the Virginia Equine Alliance for hosting of pari-mutuel Harness Races, manage over 1.1 million dollars in infrastructure improvements and create the Christmas in the Valley Drive Thru park.

Eshelman’s next move will be working as a Field Representative for the National Rifle Association’s “Friends of the NRA Foundation”, which will focus on conducting fundraisers across Virginia, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

