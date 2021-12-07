Family-owned business asks for help after trailer was stolen in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Rockbridge County family-owned business is asking for the community’s help after its equipment trailer was stolen at a job site along Happy Valley Road in Orkney Springs, Shenandoah County.

Heritage Woodwork’s trailer included thousands of dollars worth of specialized, custom equipment. Owners Amy and Jason Moore were able to catch the theft on camera.

“At 1:51 a.m. [Monday] morning, a truck pulled in, hooked up to our equipment trailer with all of our tools in it, and at 1:54 a.m., they pulled out with our livelihood,” Amy Moore said.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened at this particular job site. On July 24, Moore said equipment was stolen from the site in broad daylight, totaling over $60,000. Some of that equipment is irreplaceable as it was passed down from family members.

“This time, [the stolen equipment] didn’t cost that much because we are still replacing things. When you’re buying custom tools that cost thousands of dollars, it adds up pretty fast,” Moore said. “I just went and bought Black Friday specials and there are still brand new things in the boxes in the trailer that we need to finish the project we’re working on.”

Moore said the equipment trailer is hard to miss. The trailer says Heritage Woodwork, Jason Moore, and the company’s phone number, (540) 460-8858, on the side, along with an American flag on the back. She said she is asking the community for prayers.

“First pray, and then help us get our livelihood back. We’re a really small, family-owned business. We’ve got four children and it’s Christmas time,” she said. “We’re supposed to be celebrating the birth of our savior and here were are trying to put our lives back together.”

“We’re praying that God will have had somebody come across the path. Somebody will have seen this trailer driving by at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Moore said.

If you have any information, please contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 459-6100.

*********URGENT**************** At 1:54 am Monday December 6th. Our tool trailer with our livelihood was stolen. We need... Posted by Heritage Woodwork on Monday, December 6, 2021

