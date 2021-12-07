Lumos Fiber expand fiber-optic network to homes and businesses across Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Thousands of homes and businesses in Virginia will soon have access to a “state-of-the-art, 100% fiber-optic network” from the network provider Lumos.

In a continued expansion of its ultra-high-speed fiber internet service, Lumos announced an accelerated construction schedule for expansion in Virginia, adding more than 12,000 homes and businesses across five communities by the end of 2022, according to a press release.

Waynesboro, Augusta County, Stuarts Draft, Crozet and Bedford County, including parts of Lynchburg, will experience a 100% fiber-optic network.

Lumos says this will allow for economic growth and the ability to attract gig workers who want to live, work and thrive in the region.

“Our ambition is to bring gig-speed fiber internet to as many communities as possible across Virginia and beyond,” Lumos CEO Diego Anderson said. “I’m thrilled to announce our 2022 plans to bring a future-proof network to even more of Virginia.”

Only a 100% fiber-optic network can provide virtually unlimited broadband capacity and synchronous download and upload speeds necessary for today’s ultra-high-bandwidth applications, including HD quality video meetings, virtual learning, latency-free VR gaming, e-commerce, and cloud computing,” continued Anderson.

Construction will begin immediately, with plans for completion by the fall of 2022. Some communities will have access as early as March 2022.

The announcement was reportedly met with widespread support from local leaders who are eager to have a next-generation fiber-optic network to help the economy in their communities.

