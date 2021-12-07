Advertisement

Mixing and matching COVID-19 boosters

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When people go to get their COVID-19 boosters it can be hard to decide whether they want to mix and match or stick to the first one they got.

The CDC currently says it is safe to mix and match all boosters, but just because you can does it mean you should?

A new preliminary study suggests getting two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and a Johnson & Johnson booster may lead to better protection against COVID-19. That study has not yet been peer reviewed, though.

Doctor Bill Petri with the University of Virginia says although mixing and matching may theoretically give you better protection, in reality they are yielding the same results.

“Any of the boosters works equally well,” the doctor said. “The real-world experience is that all three vaccines work really well to boost any of the vaccines that you got.”

In short, no matter which combination you choose, by getting a booster means you will be better protected in the long run.

