Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin tells WHSV the transition is going well, his cabinet is strong, and his legislative agenda is coming together, starting with his Day One Gameplan. He plans to decrease taxes and invest in public and charter schools.

“We’re going to eliminate the grocery tax, suspend the most recent increase in the gas tax for a year,” Youngkin said. “And make sure our veterans can exclude up to $40,000 of their retirement benefits from being taxed.”

He also hopes to create safer communities across the commonwealth by not only funding law enforcement, but also behavioral health and mental health systems.

“Finally, we’ve got to get the economy cranked back up and we’re watching Virginia lose out on some things that I’m frustrated about, like recent battery plants that have been placed in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia,” Youngkin said. “I want to provide all kinds of opportunities for Virginians. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Last month, Youngkin announced key members of the Youngkin Transition landing teams that will coordinate with the cabinet secretaries from the current administration and conduct due diligence across all agencies. Valley Senator Mark Obenshain is serving on the Transportation Landing Team, as the Chair of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Landing Team.

Youngkin said I-81 is on the Transportation Landing Teams list of top priorities, along with connecting Virginia.

“Our investment in infrastructure, particularly highways, and even more particularly I-81, will continue to be a high commitment and I look forward to working with all Virginians on this effort, particularly those like [Sen. Mark Obenshain] and others who have prioritized this over the last many years,” he said.

Youngkin also mentioned that the recent infrastructure bill passed in Washington D.C. includes nearly $8 billion for Virginia alone to invest in highways and bridges.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a two-year state budget, which includes raises to law enforcement and teacher salaries. Youngkin weighed in on the governor’s announcement.

“I appreciate his last two announcements on [Dec. 6 and Dec. 7] around raising teacher salaries and raising salaries for law enforcement,” Youngkin said. “They fully support our Day One Gameplan, so I’m glad he’s onboard and I think we’ve seen this as a bipartisan moment for folks around things that are most important.”

Inauguration Day in Virginia is just around the corner, Jan. 15.

