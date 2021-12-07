Valley COVID-19 cases on the rise

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Health systems across the country are reporting increases in COVID-19 cases.

Communications Specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District Jordi Shelton said cases could be going up again for a number of reasons.

“It could be maybe part of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks were traveling and getting together in close quarters. It could be that the weather’s getting colder, and folks are more likely to opt to gather indoors rather than outdoors and might not be wearing masks or social distancing,” Shelton said.

After a slight decrease in cases through October and November, cases are trending upward. Shelton said it’s a slow rise right now.

“It’s definitely not like the major spike we saw this summer or late fall, or even like what we saw this time last year, but it still is an increase in cases,” said Shelton.

With the spread of the omicron variant, health officials say the increase is a reminder to continue practicing health and safety measures.

“It just really underscores how important it is to get your vaccine, get your booster if you’re eligible, and continue to practice these other mitigation measures as we get closer to the winter holidays,” she said.

This holiday season, health officials at CSHD advise everyone to get vaccinated, practice good hygiene, wear a mask and stay socially distant.

