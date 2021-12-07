Valley residents gather in town hall meeting to discuss courthouse move

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Courthouse currently stands in Staunton, but county officials say they’re looking to change that.

However, many Staunton and Augusta County residents say they want the courthouse to stay where it is. Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes is set to host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to get a better idea of how citizens are feeling about the proposed change.

“It’s an opportunity for the citizens of Staunton and Augusta County to be able to talk and for me to simply listen,” Oakes said.

The town hall meeting is hosted by the mayor, but Oakes said she’s wearing a different hat for the meeting. The meeting isn’t hosted by the city, but by Oakes as a citizen. She said it’s her chance to hear a range of thoughts and ideas.

“Unfortunately, my hands have been tied and I have not been able to listen to the people because despite the fact I’ve wanted public hearings, I have not had any public hearings,” Oakes said.

In 2016, Augusta County proposed a referendum to move the courthouse from Staunton to Verona, but the referendum failed. Last year, they proposed a plan to demolish the current courts and build a new facility in its place, and that plan was rejected.

Augusta County leaders said they need a new place to hold court because current facilities have been deemed insufficient, and they’re not able to make the changes required by state law in Staunton. County leaders also said they wouldn’t be able to propose another referendum until 2026, but state law says they need to move.

Many worry the move will cause economic distress in downtown Staunton, so Oakes said she wants to do what she can to keep the courthouse where it is.

“I want to walk out of there knowing I’ve been able to listen to the citizens, protect the charm of Staunton and protect the economic base for the city of Staunton as well,” Oakes said.

Staunton and Augusta County residents were invited to the meeting to share ideas about how to compromise.

“We need to share information together with one another, and we need to understand what our neighbors are thinking. We need to be able to respect each other’s input,” she said.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will vote on the plan to move to Verona Wednesday, Dec. 8, and Staunton will vote Thursday, Dec. 9.

