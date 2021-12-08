ACPD announces charges filed in connection with recent school threats

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging three juveniles in connection with threats made against two Albemarle County high schools.

Officers were called out to Albemarle High School on November 3, and Western Albemarle High School on Nov. 18. The department says a threat was made to each school through social media.

“While these threats were not considered credible, our department takes seriously a threat on any school,” ACPD said in a news release Wednesday, December 8.

Police have so far charged two juveniles for the threat on AHS and one juvenile for the threat on WAHS. Those charges include:

Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers; penalty.

Conspiracy to commit felony.

The Albemarle County Police Department says it is actively investigating several school-involved threats, including one at Burley Middle School that was reported Monday, Dec. 6.

