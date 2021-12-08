Broadway Volunteer Fire Department to host annual Christmas Parade

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Christmas Parade, Sunday, December 12, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Following the parade, the community is invited to stop by the fire department to see Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.

Groups and businesses wanting to participate in the parade are welcome. Parade lineup starts at 1:00 p.m. at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School on West Lee Street.

