DCCU donates over $44,000 to Habitat for Humanity

DCCU held various campaigns and fundraisers throughout the year to provide this donation.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - DuPont Community Credit Union (DCCU) recently donated $44,408 Habitat for Humanity.

These four local affiliates serving the Shenandoah Valley each received $11,102 to continue their mission of helping families build safe and affordable homes in our community:

  • Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Winchester, VA
  • Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, Bridgewater, VA
  • Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity, Staunton, VA
  • Rockbridge Area Habitat for Humanity, Lexington, VA

DCCU held various campaigns and fundraisers throughout the year to provide this donation, including its Corporate Charity campaign, Make a Difference when you DIY Campaign, and DCCU Cares Virtual 5K/10K.

“These efforts demonstrate DCCU’s support of local organizations doing noble work in our community,” said Steve Elkins, DCCU’s President/CEO. “We continue to look for ways we can help make our community stronger, and supporting Habitat for Humanity in their pursuit of providing affordable housing options for families in need is well-aligned with DCCU’s commitment to financial wellness.”

