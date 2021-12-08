Enjoy the cooler day, temperatures on the rise into next week

WEDNESDAY: For the evening, temperatures will drop rapidly into the 30s with continued clearing. Very cold for tonight with clear skies and low temperatures in the mid to upper teens for our West Virginia locations, upper teens to low 20s for the Valley with a bit of a breeze. For the Alleghenies wind gusts 20-30mph at times.

THURSDAY: Very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine in the early morning with high clouds quickly moving in. Another cold day with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia to low 40s for the Valley. Overnight, partly cloudy and still a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s early with some sunshine. Clouds move in quickly for the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. This will bring a few light spotty showers or even sprinkles to the area. Many stay dry. A pleasant day overall with highs in the low to mid 50s. Staying cloudy overnight and chilly, but not as cold. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Pleasant for the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Warming quickly and turning windy. Generally a good amount of clouds throughout the day but temperatures will be quite warm for the afternoon. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s. Turning quite windy for the afternoon and rain showers start to move in.

Rain will start as early as late afternoon and as late as just after sunset. Scattered showers for the evening and overnight with gusty winds. Behind the front Sunday morning, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Clearing in the morning behind a cold front. Still rather windy early. Snow showers will continue for the morning across the Allegheny mountains. High pressure will quickly move in for the day, and we will see a good amount of sunshine. A chilly day, especially compared to Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots right near 50. A pleasant day. Overnight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: We kick off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures above average, which will be the theme of the week. Highs today in the low to mid 50s with plentiful sunshine. A very pleasant day to spend time outside. For tonight, clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold for the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Another mild day. Lots of sunshine and pleasant for the afternoon. Highs again in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.