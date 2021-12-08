Advertisement

Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records say

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Foster died in police custody in Pickens County, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - Court documents state that former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody.

WVUE reported Foster was arrested Sunday in Pickens County, Alabama, on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

The same day, court documents alleged Foster attacked another inmate in his sleep, according to WVUE.

“(The victim) was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking (the victim) to the chest, rib cage and abdomen area,” the records stated.

The man suffered multiple bone bruises and swelling in his chest as a result of Foster’s attack, officials said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what happened to Foster between the time of the alleged attack and his death the next day at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

