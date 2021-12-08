Future of Augusta County Courthouse put to vote

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The saga continues Wednesday night as the Augusta County Board of Supervisors prepares to vote on the future of the Augusta County Courthouse.

The discussion between Staunton and Augusta County has been ongoing for years, but officials have not been able to pass any legislation to move locations.

In 2016, a referendum to build a new courthouse in Verona was voted down, and Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said they would have to wait until 2026 to bring the proposal up to the public again.

In 2018, the board proposed building a new courthouse in the City of Staunton.

Now, officials are seeking another chance for citizens to give their input.

“The legislation we’ll be putting forth is no longer to allow us to build in Verona, but it is to allow us to have another referendum in November 2022,” Fitzgerald said. “This will be special legislation that would allow us to have another referendum in November 2022, and we would let the county citizens vote on where they want to build their courthouse.”

Before, the proposal would say the courthouse would move to Verona. The Memorandum of Understanding said that with Staunton’s support, the city would get control of the buildings.

“With that, the MOU that the board is going to consider tonight with the city of Staunton has also been changed to reflect the fact that the new legislation is for a new referendum next year,” Fitzgerald said.

The proposal to move the courthouse to Verona got a big response from the community, and if the legislation passes, citizens will get a chance to vote. Staunton and Augusta County residents said they were frustrated with the reversal of the referendum.

“As the citizens said, slow down, we need more answers, we need to see the county seat remain in Staunton, and we don’t want to see a referendum flipped,” said Staunton City Mayor Andrea Oakes.

Oakes hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 in an effort to start a conversation about the proposal. She said most residents in attendance were against the move to Verona.

“There was a lot of confusion as far as the Memorandum of Understanding just because there hasn’t been a lot of information put out there,” Oakes said.

Staunton City Council is meeting Thursday to decide whether or not to support the county’s legislation.

