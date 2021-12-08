JMU makes history, defeats UVA for first time

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team made history Tuesday night.

The Dukes defeated Virginia, 52-49, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. It marks JMU’s first win over UVA in twelve matchups between the two programs.

FINAL



James Madison - 52

Virginia - 49



The video says it all: pic.twitter.com/gG1bniEMr7 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 8, 2021

James Madison played strong defense throughout the first half and carried a 24-14 lead into halftime. UVA responded and took a one-point lead late in the second half. The teams traded buckets down the stretch with JMU’s Charles Falden and Takal Molson along with Virginia’s Armaan Franklin making clutch shots. Molson put the Dukes in front for good with 1:10 remaining before knocking down an acrobatic shot with 22 seconds left to extend the lead to three.

"That stretch is what we have been working for all summer."



Takal Molson hit two huge shots late in @JMUMBasketball's win over UVA to lead the Dukes to victory: https://t.co/IzMEgr1SS5 pic.twitter.com/JY5vGRcgJA — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 8, 2021

Franklin had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer with a heave from half-court but it was off the mark. JMU held UVA to just 38% shooting from the field and 15.4% (4-of-26) from three-point territory. JMU won despite not having a player score in double-figures. Molson chipped in eight points while Vado Morse led the way with nine.

"One of the things I told the guys was, you have an opportunity to make a memory tonight...we're trying to build something here."



Mark Byington following @JMUMBasketball's historic win over UVA: https://t.co/IzMEgr1SS5 pic.twitter.com/qzDAaUCtFf — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 8, 2021

Tony Bennett with praise for @JMU_CoachB & @JMUMBasketball after the Dukes knock off UVA, 52-49, Tuesday night in Harrisonburg: https://t.co/IzMEgr1SS5 pic.twitter.com/idg7lfLebX — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 8, 2021

James Madison improves to 8-2 overall while Virginia drops to 6-4 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Radford for a 7 p.m. tip-off Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.