Lumos to expand high-speed internet through parts of the Valley

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic highlighted the need for high speed internet.

With working from home and online learning a more prevalent part of daily life for many, broadband became a necessity, but it’s not something everyone had.

The City of Waynesboro says more people in the Valley will soon have access to Lumos fiber internet.

“We’ve learned a lot of things out of the pandemic. One of them certainly was the necessity for broadband everywhere, whether it be for education for students, for college education and for businesses,” said Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Waynesboro Greg Hitchin.

The company’s latest expansion includes Waynesboro, Augusta County, Stuarts Draft, Crozet and Bedford County. Hitchin said he expects every home and business in Waynesboro will have fiber access by at least 2023.

“As I understand it, it’s easy to upgrade the technology as things go on, so having that opportunity for all of our homes and businesses to be connected in the relatively near future is very exciting,” said Hitchin.

The expansion addresses the need for better access to internet, and this will close the gap in Waynesboro and neighboring communities.

“As I understand it, roughly half of our homes are connected or could be connected today, but throughout 2022 and a little into 2023, the rest of our addresses will have the ability to be connected to the fiber network,” Hitchin said.

He said this is another opportunity to bring businesses and people to the city.

“It puts us in an extremely competitive advantage for attracting business, working from home opportunities, so we’re super excited about this opportunity,” he said.

People interested in signing up to get Lumos fiber internet can click here.

