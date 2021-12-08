Middle school wings for two Augusta County schools in design stage

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Augusta County, the final part of the school district’s 10-year capital improvement plan is in motion, and it’s right on target.

In 8 years’ time, there are two new elementary schools, no more pod schools, and an addition at Wilson Middle. Now, two middle school wings are in the works.

Right now, more than 600 kids filter into Beverley Manor Middle School just outside Staunton. But the architect and contractors are hired and design plans are underway for two new middle school wings that will put the intermediate learners close to their other schools.

“We have kids from Deerfield that ride a bus for about an a hour and a half one way to get to school,” Doug Shifflett, the Deputy Superintendent for Augusta County Public Schools, said.

That’s one thing that’s on the verge of changing.

“We’re gonna have the same programs and core structures inside for the students, but they’re gonna be different layouts,” Shifflett stated.

Augusta County is building middle school wings at Riverheads and Buffalo Gap high schools. Riverheads’ will be on the back side of the school, while Buffalo Gap’s will be off to the side. The wings will attach at the kitchen.

“We can just do a little bit of renovations at the kitchen and then one kitchen will serve both schools, and that cuts down on costs,” Shifflett said.

That’s really all they’ll share.

“We’re trying to keep the middle school students in their building and the high school students in their building,” Shifflett said.

The new schools are expected to cut down on bussing and having to transfer, and help out with programming by providing middle schoolers access to high school credits.

The schools will be built for 350 students, so there will be some room for growth.

“We’re almost there, because everything in the 10-year capital plan is gonna come to fruition,” Shifflett said.

The goal is for the middle schools to open up to kids at the start of the school year in 2024, but that depends on cost, access to materials, and the weather.

