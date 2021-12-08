Advertisement

New substance abuse prevention program announced for schools

(CBS News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a pilot program to prevent drug abuse will begin at three West Virginia schools next fall.

The Exponent Telegram reports Gov. Jim Justice and the board of West Virginia Game Changers announced Tuesday that the initiative will start at three schools in Harrison County.

Game Changers is public-private coalition designed to educate and empower youth. Justice described the program as “the first of its kind” and said the coalition would partner with the Hazleton Betty Ford Foundation.

The Harrison County Schools superintendent says the goal is to eventually expand the program into other schools.

