The “Patron Saint of Lost Dogs” helps bring pets home

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a bigger project than you’d expect, rescuing a lost dog.

“I need that side big,” said Monica Good, directing her volunteer helpers as they set up a trap. “That side needs to look big when the dog comes.”

It’s a roughly six-by-eight-foot pen, set to catch a dog that’s frightened and disoriented and unlikely to even come to people who want to help.

“There are some professionals out there, and that’s what they do for a living,” Good explained. “But a lot of people can’t afford their services, that’s where I come in. I believe you have to give something back to God, and this is what I do for God.”

She’s been described as the patron saint of lost dogs, dogs like Oden. He got away after his family’s car hit a deer, hiding in the woods for weeks.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of prayers going up for Oden,” remembered Jody Swink, who helped with his capture. “I was I very involved and it was heartbreaking.”

Until Monica did her thing, and the pen’s door snapped closed behind him.

“The best feeling ever, for them and for us,” Good said. “For whatever team is helping me at the time. It’s the best feeling.”

But this day, it’s another dog, sighted out by Douthat park, where he got away as his people were camping, and Monica and her team are putting together another trap to bring him home.

“It’s a passion, said Bill Wells, who helped out. “I mean, what they’ll do for animals, it gets you right here.”

“I’m hoping that God is on our side tonight,” Good said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.