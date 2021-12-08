Advertisement

The “Patron Saint of Lost Dogs” helps bring pets home

The crew unloads the parts to make a 6 by 8-foot pen to catch a lost dog.
The crew unloads the parts to make a 6 by 8-foot pen to catch a lost dog.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a bigger project than you’d expect, rescuing a lost dog.

“I need that side big,” said Monica Good, directing her volunteer helpers as they set up a trap. “That side needs to look big when the dog comes.”

It’s a roughly six-by-eight-foot pen, set to catch a dog that’s frightened and disoriented and unlikely to even come to people who want to help.

“There are some professionals out there, and that’s what they do for a living,” Good explained. “But a lot of people can’t afford their services, that’s where I come in. I believe you have to give something back to God, and this is what I do for God.”

She’s been described as the patron saint of lost dogs, dogs like Oden. He got away after his family’s car hit a deer, hiding in the woods for weeks.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of prayers going up for Oden,” remembered Jody Swink, who helped with his capture. “I was I very involved and it was heartbreaking.”

Until Monica did her thing, and the pen’s door snapped closed behind him.

“The best feeling ever, for them and for us,” Good said. “For whatever team is helping me at the time. It’s the best feeling.”

But this day, it’s another dog, sighted out by Douthat park, where he got away as his people were camping, and Monica and her team are putting together another trap to bring him home.

“It’s a passion, said Bill Wells, who helped out. “I mean, what they’ll do for animals, it gets you right here.”

“I’m hoping that God is on our side tonight,” Good said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training

Latest News

the suspect opened the cash registers where he stole an undisclosed amount of money.
HPD investigating commercial burglary
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
In November 2016, the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee was engulfed by a wildfire.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Gatlinburg Wildfire
In November 2016, a wildfire engulfed the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Gatlinburg Wildfire
A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following...
Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves redistricting map