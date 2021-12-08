Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Parker Sheetz

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parker Sheetz is an outstanding senior at Central High School.

Sheetz plays basketball and baseball for the Falcons. On the basketball court, he takes after his mother, a former player at Marymount University.

“She was a great player and she’s a great role model for me. She also shares helpful advice after games,” Sheetz said.

Off the court, Sheetz is passionate about the environment. He attends Massanutten Regional Governor’s School and works for the town of Woodstock to help maintain the parks. Sheetz plans to study wildlife conservation in college.

“My father introduced me to the outdoors at a young age and my grandfather was a fisherman. They are both inspirations for me,” he added.

Sheetz is currently ranked fifth in his class and serves as the Vice President of the Future Farmers of America.

“I see him going very far in the future. He’s very driven. He sets goals for himself and works hard to achieve them,” said agriculture education teacher Sherry Heishman.

This winter, Sheetz hopes to lead the basketball team to a state championship. Regardless of results on the court, Sheetz is a role model for the next generation of student-athletes in Woodstock.

“He’s the prime example of a student-athlete. He’s the person I would want my son to look up to because he’s a great leader,” said basketball head coach Jeff Whittle.

The local community will continue to follow Sheetz as he shines on and off the court during his final year at Central High School.

