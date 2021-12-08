Advertisement

Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce

Child Tax Credit to support workforce
Child Tax Credit to support workforce(Source: CNN)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has launched a child tax credit stories website for families in Virginia to share how the credit payments have helped them.

The motivation behind this measure is to extend the Child Tax Credit as part of the Build Back Better bill. Without action by Congress, the credits will end December 15.

Senator Kaine says pillars of this bill are educational support, workforce training and childcare support, which are all elements to support the American workforce in relation to the infrastructure bill.

“Affordable childcare, universal pre-K, it’s good for kids, but it also helps people get into the workforce,” explains the Senator. “We still have I think nearly two million people who exited the workforce during COVID who haven’t come back in. One of the obstacles that folks are facing is an absence of high quality, affordable childcare.”

Senator Kaine also had a group meeting with Governor-Elect Youngkin that Kaine described as positive and productive.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health sees increase in positive COVID-19 cases
The missing Heritage Woodwork trailer looks similar to the one pictured above.
Family-owned business asks for help after trailer was stolen in Shenandoah County
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Waynesboro man arrested for sexual assault
Cases in the valley are on the rise once again.
Valley COVID-19 cases on the rise

Latest News

The image above shows the route of the proposed trail.
Governor Northam announces increased recreational trail funding, including Shenandoah Rail Trail
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Following the parade, the community is invited to stop by the fire department to see Santa and...
Broadway Volunteer Fire Department to host annual Christmas Parade
New substance abuse prevention program announced for schools