VDH reminds people to get flu shot; it’s National Influenza Vaccination Week

VDH expects to see the peak of flu season to come in February, doctors recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible.
VDH expects to see the peak of flu season to come in February, doctors recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible.(WWBT)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week.

The Virginia Department of Health is reminding Virginians it’s not too late to get a flu shot if you need one.

Health officials with VDH say flu activity is up this year in Virginia compared to last year, and we haven’t even hit the peak of the season yet.

The peak for flu season is usually in January or February and continues through May, which means there’s still time to get the shot.

“It typically takes about two weeks for your body’s immune system to read the vaccine and really build up its immune system to the level of the vaccine that you want. So that’s why we typically say its best to be vaccinated at the very beginning of flu season; that way you’re protected as much of flu season as you possibly can. That being said, the flu vaccine is going to protect you as long as the flu virus is circulating,” said Lisa Sollot, VDH Respiratory Disease Coordinator.

Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the flu vaccine.

Health officials say you can get the flu and COVID-19 shot at the same time or if you just got your COVID-19 vaccine you don’t have to wait to get a flu shot.

To find the nearest location to get a flu shot near you, click here.

