VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police Chapter of the State Police Benevolent Association is suing the commonwealth for allegedly not paying troopers overtime wages.

WUSA reports that the association claims officers noticed overtime hours missing from their paychecks. It also says some were not paid their earned wages or their wages were not paid in full on time.

Virginia says it does not comment on pending litigation.

