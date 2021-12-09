Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents (CCCA) reports that on the evening of December 8, an incident occurred when two patients attempted to injure themselves and responded aggressively when several staff attempted to help them.

This resulted in moderate to severe injuries to five staff members, all of whom were treated at the emergency department, according to a press release.

The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the two patients, who were then transported to detention.

Neither patient sustained injuries outside of superficial self-injurious scratches. The CCCA’s thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident, and with the staff members who were injured.

Additional information on the Dec. 8 incident will not be released at this time.

Multiple positive cases of COVID-19 have resulted in a significant decline in staffing levels. As of 12 p.m. December 9, there are three positive cases of COVID-19 among staff.

CCCA is conducting additional COVID-19 testing of both staff and patients Thursday and will have results by Saturday.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases among staff and the temporary loss of 5 staff members due to injuries sustained in Tuesday night’s incident, CCCA’s staffing levels are reported to have fallen dramatically.

These 8 staff represent a loss of 15% of CCCA’s direct care staff. CCCA is able to stretch to execute infection control and cohort its current patient load of 13 children; however, with such extreme staffing challenges, it is not safe to operate at its current full capacity of 18 beds, and must stay at 13.

As a result, CCCA is being directed to move to a “one out - one in” admission policy until the situation is stabilized. The situation will be reassessed Monday when the full results of the testing come back and when leaders will know more about when the staff can return based on their injuries.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will be working intensely with community providers of children and adolescent residential treatment, including private hospitals and other DBHDS licensed providers to take admissions that would otherwise be sent to CCCA.

CCCA says there will likely be delays while DBHDS works to make beds available at these alternate locations.

In addition, CCCA is identifying current patients who are appropriate for step-down admission to other community residential providers, and working to ensure services needed for safe discharges are available for current patients who are clinically ready to return home.

The goal is to stabilize CCCA as quickly as possible so additional beds can come back online in the very near future, but not before it is safe to do so.

