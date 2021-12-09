Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves redistricting map

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Board of Supervisors has announced its approval of new magisterial district boundaries for Augusta County at the Dec. 8 meeting.

The approved district boundaries map, formerly referred to as Draft 4, can be found on the county’s redistricting website. You can also view the changes in district boundaries from the current district lines by viewing Draft 4 on the interactive GIS redistricting site.

The boundaries will be submitted to the Commonwealth’s Office of the Attorney General. The boundaries will not go into effect until after the Attorney General’s office reviews it and certifies no objection. The Board anticipates a response from the office no later than the beginning of March 2022.

The state has scheduled public hearings for state and Congressional district boundaries December 15 and December 17.

Assuming the state process progresses as scheduled, the county redistricting committee says it plans to start the voting precinct redistricting process in early January.

County officials say the process will need to move quickly in order to obtain a certificate of no objection from the Office of the Attorney General and provide ample time prior to June primary elections.

The county redistricting committee says it looks forward to hearing citizen feedback on proposed voting precincts and voting locations. Similar to the district boundaries process, the board will schedule a public hearing and approve a plan to submit to the Attorney General, the release states.

Every ten years, Augusta County must review and analyze new census data to ensure magisterial districts are balanced in population and follow redistricting criteria. For more about redistricting requirements and general information about the county’s process, visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/redistricting.

The redistricting committee, including staff and two Board of Supervisors representatives, is responsible for this process.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.