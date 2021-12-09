Chilly for today; temperatures on the rise into next week

THURSDAY: Very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunshine early in the early morning with high clouds quickly moving in for the rest of the day. Another cold one today with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia to low 40s for the Valley.

With clouds clearing into the evening temperatures drop quick into the 30s again. Mostly clear with some passing clouds late overnight and still a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A bit breezy at times tonight for our higher ridge lines.

FRIDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s early with some sunshine. We’ll have more passing clouds moving in through the day as a warm front lifts through the area. The air is still going to be very dry. Only a few light spotty showers or even sprinkles to the area. Most stay dry. A pleasant day overall with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy into the evening and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Only a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures won’t be cooling much as the warm front will be bringing in milder air from the south. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Turning more breezy late.

SATURDAY: Pleasant for the morning but turning quite breezy with temperatures rising into the 50s. Warming quickly and windy for the afternoon. Generally a good amount of clouds throughout the day but temperatures will be quite warm for the early afternoon. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s. Again, it will be quite windy for the afternoon and some rain showers start to move in as a strong cold front moves into the area.

Rain showers will start first across the Alleghenies by late morning and early afternoon. This is where the heaviest of the rain will be. Showers continue to push east so moving into our West Virginia locations in the early afternoon and into the Valley by mid afternoon. While this is a very strong system, there are certain things that aren’t quite lining up to bring us the good soaking we need. Current thinking is rainfall will be around 0.10″ to 0.50″ and the highest amounts across the Alleghenies. So yes we will have some rain, but it won’t be substantial in many areas, especially with a fast-moving system.

The wind: The wind will start to really increase in the afternoon and the strongest wind will be as the front crosses by the late afternoon. Peak wind gusts will be with the front crossing. Gusts can top 30-50mph across the area with the highest wind for the Alleghenies.

Staying windy and cooling quick into Saturday evening as the rain tapers off quickly from west to east in the early evening. It will not be raining all night. Some snow showers will start across the Alleghenies but this will be limited. Lows eventually in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds lighten overnight and skies clear out.

SUNDAY: Sunshine in the morning behind a cold front. Still rather breezy for some early. Mainly in the Northern Valley and West Virginia locations. High pressure will quickly move in for the day, and we will see a good amount of sunshine. A chilly day, especially compared to Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots right near 50. A pleasant day with lighter wind. Overnight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: We kick off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures above average, which will be the theme of the week. Highs today in the low to mid 50s with plentiful sunshine. A very pleasant day to spend time outside. For tonight, clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold for the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Another mild day. Lots of sunshine and pleasant for the afternoon. Highs warmer, in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots hitting 60 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay above average for this week. Chilly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s quickly. Plenty of sunshine again today with just a few passing clouds. A beautiful day if you plan to spend time outside. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.