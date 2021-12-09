Advertisement

Cole Johnson: “Tom Brady” of the FCS

Cole Johnson’s coach has high praise for the JMU signal-caller.
Cole Johnson's coach has high praise for the JMU signal-caller.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson’s coach has high praise for the JMU signal-caller.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was asked who Johnson reminds him of in terms of NFL quarterbacks. Cignetti’s answer:

“I’ve said a number of times, he’s like a Tom Brady at this level because of his level-headedness, his ability to process quickly on the field, and he’s smart and makes good decisions,” said Cignetti.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior at JMU, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS this season. He’s completing 67.3% of his passes, has thrown for 3,274 yards, and accounted for 43 total touchdowns while tossing just two interceptions. Johnson was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in voting for the Walter Payton Award, an honor that goes to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Johnson, who says he wears No. 12 because of Brady, feels he’s not quite ready to be compared to a player who’s widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback of all-time.

“I appreciate the comparison but I can’t be compared to a guy who has seven Super Bowl (victories). Maybe it’s because I wear No. 12 and I am a taller guy but that’s one of my role models and something you can always look up to but I wouldn’t say I am anywhere near Tom Brady,” Johnson said, while chuckling, after JMU’s practice Wednesday night.

Johnson and the No. 3 seed Dukes are getting set to host No. 6 seed Montana in the FCS Quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

