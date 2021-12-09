HPD investigating commercial burglary
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department reports that on December 9, 2021 at approximately 2:00 a.m., an unknown male broke into a business in the 1900 block of South Main Street. The suspect accessed the business by cutting a hole through the exterior wall.
Once inside, HPD says the suspect opened the cash registers where he stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black Timberland zip up jacket, black mask, red and black Milwaukee work gloves, dark colored jeans and red and white shoes. HPD says he appears to be a white male with a muscular build.
If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
