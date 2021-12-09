HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 seed James Madison football team is preparing to host No. 6 seed Montana in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Montana

2021 Record: 10-2 Overall

Head Coach: Bobby Hauck (11th Season - 108-28 Overall)

Player to Watch: Patrick O’Connell (Linebacker) - 99 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

Last Meeting: Montana defeated JMU, 35-27, in semifinals of 2008 playoffs

-Montana defeated Eastern Washington, 57-41, in second round of the FCS Playoffs

-Montana ranks second in the country with 28 forced turnovers (JMU ranks first with 29)

