Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

(AP) - Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia. That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

