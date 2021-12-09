Advertisement

Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

(KWTX)
By Associated Press and Matthew Barakat
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia. That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Augusta County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Doug Shifflett pointing out where middle...
Middle school wings for two Augusta County schools in design stage
(FILE)
School board unanimously votes to keep SROs in Harrisonburg City Public Schools

Latest News

Child Tax Credit to support workforce
Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
Youngkin and McAuliffe
Governor’s race shatters fundraising record
Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win